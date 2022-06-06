The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.32% of Community Financial worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial in the second quarter worth $327,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The Community Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Research analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

