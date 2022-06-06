The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 million, a PE ratio of -191.81 and a beta of 2.52. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.