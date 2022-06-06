The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 million, a PE ratio of -191.81 and a beta of 2.52. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
