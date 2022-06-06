The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Middleby by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,585 shares of company stock worth $1,572,270. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $147.11 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

