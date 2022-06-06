Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.70%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.