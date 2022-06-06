TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,204 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of TimkenSteel worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.76.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

