Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

