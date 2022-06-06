Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Brokerages predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.81 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $50.03 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

