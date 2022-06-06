Toyota Motor Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Toyota Motor in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.57 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%.

TM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

TM stock opened at $164.81 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $155.05 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.08. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,440,000 after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after acquiring an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

