TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of TACT opened at $4.45 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

