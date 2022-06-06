Transcontinental (TCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.
Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$680.80 million.
Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
