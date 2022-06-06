Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.44 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

