Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.87 on Monday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $78.54 million, a P/E ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $343,776.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

