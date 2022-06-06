United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $31.50 on Monday. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

