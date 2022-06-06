Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $303.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 91,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,276 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.