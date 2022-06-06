Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1,211.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after acquiring an additional 506,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 526,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 425,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

UNM opened at $36.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

