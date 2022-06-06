UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) vs. PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Financial Comparison

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UroGen Pharma and PDS Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 PDS Biotechnology 0 0 6 0 3.00

UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.33%. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 404.90%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than UroGen Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UroGen Pharma and PDS Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma $48.04 million 2.59 -$110.82 million ($5.04) -1.18 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$16.92 million ($0.82) -4.98

PDS Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UroGen Pharma. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UroGen Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UroGen Pharma and PDS Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma -209.30% -572.49% -78.96% PDS Biotechnology N/A -41.33% -38.73%

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats UroGen Pharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company has a license agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that contain RTGel and clostridial toxins; Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; and strategic research collaboration with MD Anderson to advance investigational treatment for high-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer. The company is also developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.