UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

