VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,443.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74.

