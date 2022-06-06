Victoria’s Secret & Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

