vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

VTVT opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.41. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.