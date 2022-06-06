Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 58,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

