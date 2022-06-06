Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $594.46 Million

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) to report $594.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $610.80 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,278 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

