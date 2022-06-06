Wedbush Comments on PVH Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,331,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after purchasing an additional 329,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.