Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

