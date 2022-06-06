Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHLM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

