William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $184.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $214.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,434,140. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

