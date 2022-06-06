William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $209,569,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $70,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 623,258 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 564,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.