WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of WM Technology worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,254.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $40,062.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $809.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

