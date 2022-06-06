Wolverine Trading LLC Buys 16,972 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.57% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 198,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B during the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B during the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

AMUB opened at $14.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2246 dividend. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

