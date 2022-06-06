Wolverine Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE:HR opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.