Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $404,000 in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of OOTO stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

