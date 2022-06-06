Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $430,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $80.34 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

