Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $6,819,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 293.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 76,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $696,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

BAUG stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.