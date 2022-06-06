WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.73 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $6.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$183.85.

TSE:WSP opened at C$146.67 on Monday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$149.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

