Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $65.23 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $130.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Bank of America upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

