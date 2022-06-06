Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.
Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
