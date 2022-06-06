Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,258 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Yelp worth $47,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $29.92 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.