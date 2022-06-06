Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Yiren Digital worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of YRD opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.63. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

About Yiren Digital (Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.