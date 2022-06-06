Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth about $219,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

