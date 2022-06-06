Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.