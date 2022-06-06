Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CTIB stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.41.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%.
About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
