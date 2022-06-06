Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.53). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MDxHealth.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDXH shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth $18,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

MDXH stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

