Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $585.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.60 million and the highest is $604.00 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $506.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.