Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce $684.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $685.40 million and the lowest is $684.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.