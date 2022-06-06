Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post sales of $211.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.88 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $308.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $905.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.25 million to $915.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $941.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $41.96.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,848 shares of company stock worth $146,409 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after buying an additional 62,383 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

