Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genenta Science’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genenta Science will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genenta Science.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genenta Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

