ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.