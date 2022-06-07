12,210 Shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after buying an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

SBGI stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

