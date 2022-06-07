220,125 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.86. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

