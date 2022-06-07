$289.59 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will announce $289.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.40 million. Insulet posted sales of $263.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1,638.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Insulet by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $212.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.40. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

