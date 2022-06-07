$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $14.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $15.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after acquiring an additional 774,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after acquiring an additional 611,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

